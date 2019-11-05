Iraq without Internet again

2019-11-05 11:34:37

Shafaq News/ Internet service was cut again this afternoon in Baghdad and several Iraqi cities.

This comes within a few hours after the service returned on Tuesday morning following a cut on midnight, at a time the country is witnessing a wave of bloody protests.

The Iraqi authorities did not give an explanation for the reason for the cut off in the service.

On Monday, at least five people were killed after Iraqi security forces opened fire in Baghdad on protesters, thousands of whom continued to rally in the biggest wave of anti-government protests in decades.

Violence against demonstrators killed more than 250 Iraqis in the demonstrations, which began at the beginning of October, in protest against a government they see as corrupt and ordered by foreign powers.