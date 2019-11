2019-11-05 07:57:05

A- A A+

Shafaq News/ Iraqi forces led by the ninth division armored vehicles broke into a sit-in near Umm Qasr port in Basra province.

A number of protesters were injured and reports said that one of them was killed after failing to break up the sit-in, said Shafaq News reporter.

He added that the security forces withdrew into Umm Qasr port and left armored vehicles and weapons, which the protesters took over.

He said that the sit-in is continuing in front of the port gate.