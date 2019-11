2019-11-17 08:21:47

Shafaq News/ Two informed sources said that Saudi Aramco does not intend to market its domestic IPO in the United States.

Aramco said in a prospectus earlier this month that it would sell the shares under a rule that would allow a non-US bidder to access U.S. market routes.

But the two sources said Aramco would not be based on that rule, which meant it would not market stocks in the United States.