World is preparing for the second Corona wave with strict measures

Shafaq News / The health measures imposed to combat the epidemic are increasing around the world, from restricting movement through curfews to social responsibility, in the face of fear of a second wave of the emerging Corona virus.

The United States is the most affected country by the epidemic, with 179596 deaths, and more than a fifth of cases worldwide, with 5.8 million infections, followed by Brazil, with 117,665 deaths out of 3.7 million cases.

A new product entered the "Corona Treatments" after a study published by the British Ministry of Defense revealed that an anti-mosquito product, whose active substance was extracted from "eucalyptus", may be useful in combating the corona virus.

The Scientific and Technological Laboratory at the British Ministry of Defense had commissioned the evaluation of the antiviral activity of the “Mosi-guard Natural “mosquito repellent product, which includes the substance "citriodiol" extracted from the eucalyptus essential oil.

The ministry said in a statement, carried by the French Press Agency, that the preparation was placed directly on the "SARS-Cov-2" virus in the form of drops, as well as on "artificial skin" of latex. In both cases, the preparation was found to be effective against the virus.

The British Ministry of Defense stressed that the aim of this study is "to provide a base for other scientific bodies working to conduct research on the virus and possible solutions.”

The global death toll, compiled by the French Press Agency, based on official sources, has reached more than 820,000 since the end of December, and nearly 24 million cases have been recorded in total.

In Argentina, a record number of 10 thousand new infections were recorded within 24 hours on Wednesday in this country, which recorded about 8 thousand deaths.

In the United States, health authorities have changed their guidelines by discouraging people without symptoms of COVID-19 to undergo testing for the virus.

President Donald Trump often said that his country should reduce the number of tests, believing that it gave a bad picture of the United States' management of this health crisis.

Until now, people without symptoms of Covid-19 were invited to undergo testing if they had contact with an infected person, but that is not the case today.

And the US Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) website states, “If you have been in contact within 1.8 meters of a person with Covid-19 for at least 15 minutes but no symptoms appear, you do not necessarily need to undergo a test.”

Experts were astonished by this latest change. "I still don't understand the change in the guidelines for the CDC centers," said Dr. Lena Wayne, a professor at George Washington University.

In Europe, with the start of the new school year, the British government has revised its instructions regarding wearing masks in institutes in Britain after it said it was not necessary.

Finally, in areas where the virus is most common, adults and pupils will have to cover their faces when navigating high schools.

.According to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) report published on Wednesday, the Covid-19 epidemic and the closure of schools have deprived at least a third of students around the world, or the equivalent of 463 million children, of education due to the inability to do so by default.

In France, which also witnessed an increase in the number of infections by more than 5,000 in 24 hours, a record since the lifting of isolation measures in May, it was decided to strengthen measures against Covid-19 in Marseille, the second largest French city by population.

Wearing a mask has becomes mandatory since Wednesday evening, and bars and restaurants were imposed at eleven o'clock in the evening in the province of Bosch-de-Rhone, whose capital is Marseille.

"We wanted to stay until the end of the night ... but we will have to go home," said Mona, annoyed, as she left a bar in Marseille.