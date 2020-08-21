WHO: we hope COVID-19 will end in two years

Shafaq News / The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Friday that the organization hopes that COVID-19 will end in less than two years, noting that the Spanish flu that spread in 1918 ended in two years.

He added that in our situation now and with more technology, and of course, with more communication between people, the virus has a greater opportunity to spread because it can be transmitted quickly, but at the same time we have the technology to stop it.

Globally, about 22.81 million people have been infected with COVID-19, and 793,382 patients passed away from the complications of the virus.







