WHO warns of an "unsafe" return of staff and students

Shafaq News / Today, Monday, the World Health Organization warned against opening economies before controlling the Corona virus, stressing that this matter may cause a disaster.

"We want the safe return of staff and students to their work and schools," the UN agency added.

WHO stated that it is working to ensure an effective vaccine by at least 50 percent, stressing that the virus is relatively stable.

In addition, a Reuter’s census showed that number of cases of Coronavirus worldwide exceeded 25 million today, Sunday, in which India registered a new world record of daily cases.

The census revealed steady global growth with the change in the epicenter of the infection again, as India taking the lead from the United States and Latin America. According to WHO data, the official number of global cases of coronavirus is now five times more than the number of acute influenza cases recorded annually.



