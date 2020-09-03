USA: States to Be Ready for Covid-19 Vaccine by November

Shafaq news/ according to US media, Trump administration is asking states to speed up approval for vaccine distribution sites by Nov. 1, the latest sign the federal government is eager to get a vaccine out before the end of the year.

Wall street Journal quoted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield saying, “CDC urgently requests your assistance in expediting applications for these distribution facilities, and, if necessary, asks that you consider waiving requirements that would prevent these facilities from becoming fully operational by Nov. 1, 2020,”.

Redfield pointed out in his letter to the need to remove all administrative obstacles, and to issue all the necessary licenses and certificates in order for these facilities to be able to operate at full capacity on the speci

This message is a new indication that the race to produce the first vaccine against Covid-19 is proceeding at full speed in the United States, the country most affected in the world by the epidemic.

Redfield confirmed in his message that the US health authorities "are rapidly preparing for a large-scale distribution of vaccines against Covid-19 virus in the fall of 2020."

US President Donald Trump had previously pledged to start launching and distributing the vaccine before the end of this year.

In the same context, last August, the Financial Times newspaper reported that the Trump administration is considering accelerating the process of approving an experimental vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford for use in the United States, before the presidential elections that will be held on the third of November.

Several companies are racing to produce an anti-Corona vaccine, but most of these vaccines are still in the clinical trial stage, which means that it is not yet certain that one of them will be effective and safe.