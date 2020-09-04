Iraq News

US conveyed concerns to Russia over troops collision in Syria, white house official

Date: 2020-09-04T21:12:55+0000
Shafaq News/ The United States has conveyed its concerns to Russia over an incident in Syria in which several U.S. troops were injured when a Russian military vehicle collided with theirs, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said on Friday.

"It’s been communicated to them (Russia) very clearly…It’s been communicated at the appropriate level", O’Brien told a White House news conference according to Reuters. A few days ago, American officials revealed that American soldiers were injured in a collision of their vehicle and a Russian military vehicle in northeastern Syria.

CNN quoted an official as saying that the Russian vehicle collided with the American vehicle "on purpose". Videos posted on social media showed Russian military vehicles accompanied by a helicopter, driving near American armored vehicles, while Al-Hurra was unable to verify the authenticity of these videos.

At the beginning of this year, another video spread showing a collision of two Russian and American military vehicles on a road in the city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria. In northern Syria, there are about 500 American soldiers, after the United States reduced its military troops there, which were sent to defeat ISIS and eliminate its strongholds.

