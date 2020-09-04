UNICEF to lead procurement and supply of COVID-19 vaccines

Shafaq News / UNICEF said that 28 pharmaceutical companies in ten countries are ready to produce huge quantities of vaccines during the next two years to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

This came during the organization’s announcement that it would help lead efforts to purchase and distribute vaccines.

UNICEF's role comes within the framework of a plan to allocate vaccines for COVID-19 (known as COVAX and co-led by the World Health Organization), which aims to purchase vaccines and provide equitable access to them.

So far, 76 countries have committed to join the COVAX plan.

UNICEF said that 28 vaccine manufacturers revealed their annual production plans regarding Covid-19 vaccines until 2023.

A UNICEF market assessment revealed that “manufacturing companies are ready to collectively produce unprecedented quantities of vaccines during the next year or two.”

However, the companies indicated that expectations "depend on the success of clinical trials, the conclusion of agreements for pre-purchase, confirmation of funding, and the facilitation of registration methods."

UNICEF is a critical partner in the COVAX as the largest single buyer of vaccines in the world.

The United Nations agency said it purchases more than two billion doses of vaccines annually and combating disease outbreaks on behalf of nearly 100 countries.