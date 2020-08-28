Trump assails rival Biden in White House speech

Shafaq News / US President Donald Trump attacked his rival, Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, and said that he is a far-left extremist who wants to confiscate Americans' weapons and steal their jobs.

In his speech accepting his nomination from the Republican Party for the upcoming presidential elections, Trump recalled some of “unprecedented achievements” that he had achieved in his presidential term such as moving the US embassy in “Israel” to Jerusalem.

Trump also praised the US forces for killing the leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, and the Iranian commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani, describing him as "the most dangerous terrorist in the world."

The US President also reminded of his decision to withdraw from the nuclear agreement with Iran in 2015

Trump promised the Americans to "crush" the Corona virus with a vaccine this year.” Adding that, “Joe Biden’s plan is not a solution to the virus, but rather a surrender.”

He said, "Joe Biden is not a savior of America's spirit. He is a destroyer of jobs, and if the opportunity arises, he will be the destroyer of American greatness."

He added - at the end of the Republican National Convention - that "these elections will decide whether we will save the American dream or allow a socialist agenda to destroy our destiny."

Trump considered that the upcoming elections will be "the most important election in the history of the United States," stressing that if he wins a second term, "he will rebuild the strongest economy in history."