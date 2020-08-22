The Saudi-led coalition controls Houthis areas

The Yemeni government forces, backed by the Saudi-led coalition, announced that they took control of a number of sites from the Ansar Allah Houthis in Dhale province.

“On Friday, battles resulted in dozens of Houthis deaths and injuries, and a drone was shot down,” the forces added.

The Yemen News Agency SABA, which belongs to Mansur Hadi’s government quoted a military source as saying that” the government forces attacked sites where Ansar Allah militants were stationed on the fronts of the Al-Nodod , and Al-Alam resulted in many deaths and injuries of The Houthis, while the army seized a quantity of light and medium weapons.”



