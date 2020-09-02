Saudi Arabia allows to the Israeli airplanes to cross its airspace

Shafaq News / The Saudi News Agency quoted a source in the General Authority of Civil Aviation, that the KSA issued approval for the request received from UAE, which includes the permission to allow the passage of the Kingdom's airspace for flights coming to the United Arab Emirates and departing from it to all Countries.

The move comes two days after an Israeli plane crossed Saudi airspace on its way to the UAE on the first commercial flight between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi.

Al-Riyadh was not allowing Israeli planes to cross the kingdom's airspace, in the absence of diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The UAE signed an agreement with Israel last month, while Saudi Arabia said it was sticking to the Arab Peace Initiative, which stipulates the creation of a Palestinian state and the return of Palestinian refugees in exchange for Arab recognition of Israel.