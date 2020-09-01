Russia to launch Covid-19 a vaccine campaign on Saturday

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, a Russian health official announced the vaccination campaign against the Corona virus in Moscow will start on September 5, as scheduled.

Alexander Gintsburg, Director of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, said that the distribution of vaccine doses among volunteers will take place during the third and fourth of September.

Earlier, the director of the center, who is credited with designing the "Sputnik-V" vaccine talked about the third and final stage of tests in which volunteers are not placed in hospitals, but rather those wishing to "come from their homes and return." After blood samples are taken from them on the first day of the tests, provided that there is a "reference point" for analyzing the increased antibodies to the virus.

Ginsburg stated that, after registration, the vaccine tests were planned to take place in seven government hospitals only, but it was decided to conduct them in 9 or 10 hospitals, to be later expanded to 20, provided that the volunteers who were previously registered will be examined and subjected to For the necessary analyzes. The director of the center stated that it is practically speaking about conducting clinical tests.

At the end of last August, the Russian Ministry of Health officially registered the first vaccine in the world against the Corona virus, which was designed by experts of the Gamaleya Center in cooperation with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, and was called "Sputnik-V".



