Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Russia to launch Covid-19 a vaccine campaign on Saturday

Category: World

Date: 2020-09-01T17:07:17+0000
Russia to launch Covid-19 a vaccine campaign on Saturday

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, a Russian health official announced the vaccination campaign against the Corona virus in Moscow will start on September 5, as scheduled. 

Alexander Gintsburg, Director of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, said that the distribution of vaccine doses among volunteers will take place during the third and fourth of September.

Earlier, the director of the center, who is credited with designing the "Sputnik-V" vaccine talked about the third and final stage of tests in which volunteers are not placed in hospitals, but rather those wishing to "come from their homes and return." After blood samples are taken from them on the first day of the tests, provided that there is a "reference point" for analyzing the increased antibodies to the virus.

Ginsburg stated that, after registration, the vaccine tests were planned to take place in seven government hospitals only, but it was decided to conduct them in 9 or 10 hospitals, to be later expanded to 20, provided that the volunteers who were previously registered will be examined and subjected to For the necessary analyzes. The director of the center stated that it is practically speaking about conducting clinical tests.

At the end of last August, the Russian Ministry of Health officially registered the first vaccine in the world against the Corona virus, which was designed by experts of the Gamaleya Center in cooperation with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, and was called "Sputnik-V".


related

After covid-19 pandemic: British Escape to the villages

Date: 2020-08-21 12:08:33
After covid-19 pandemic: British Escape to the villages

More than 19 million covid-19 cases worldwide

Date: 2020-08-07 06:15:22
More than 19 million covid-19 cases worldwide

Covid-19: 1592 fatalities in 24 hours in USA

Date: 2020-07-29 05:34:43
Covid-19: 1592 fatalities in 24 hours in USA

How life to return to normal after Covid-19 vaccine

Date: 2020-08-28 12:46:54
How life to return to normal after Covid-19 vaccine

WHO to Russia: “strict” mechanisms before licensing the Covid-19 vaccine

Date: 2020-08-11 16:27:57
WHO to Russia: “strict” mechanisms before licensing the Covid-19 vaccine

The telegraph: Quarter of a million cancer referrals missed due to Covid-19

Date: 2020-08-17 09:04:40
The telegraph: Quarter of a million cancer referrals missed due to Covid-19

Impact of COVID-19 will be felt for decades.. WHO says

Date: 2020-07-31 16:00:45
Impact of COVID-19 will be felt for decades.. WHO says

US: Covid-19 cases approach 2 million

Date: 2020-06-11 23:37:06
US: Covid-19 cases approach 2 million