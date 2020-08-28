Ronaldo wants to “conquer the world'

Shafaq news/ Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo said that his "spirit and ambition were as high as ever" as he strives to "break records and conquer the world" next season.

"As I'm getting ready for my third season as a 'Bianconero', my spirit and ambition are as high as ever," the 35-year-old wrote on Instagram.

"Goals, Victories, Commitment, Dedication and Professionalism, "With all my strength and with the precious help from my teammates and all of the Juventus staff, we work once again to conquer Italy, Europe and the World, Breaking records.“ said the 35-year-old striker and the five-time best player in the world.

Ronaldo achieved some landmarks last term becoming the first player to score 10 or more Champions League goals for three different clubs.

He was also the first player to score 50 or more goals in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A, and the first to score 30 or more in a single season in three of Europe's top five leagues.

In total he scored 37 goals in all competitions, a record for a Juventus player in a single campaign.

The former Real Madrid star added, "To offer more and better ... to succeed in all the challenges that will face us. We will make every year a better adventure than the one that preceded it and win everything for the fans."

Juventus, who sacked coach Maurizio Sarri and appointed Andrea Pirlo, aims to win their tenth successive league title and search for their first title in the Champions League since 1996.