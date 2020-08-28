One billion people suffer from mental problems due to Coronavirus

Shafaq News / The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said during a press briefing in Geneva that the coronavirus epidemic has negatively affected the mental health of millions of people around the world.

He explained that "Covid-19 has affected the mental health of millions, in terms of anxiety and fear that it causes, as well as disrupting mental health services.”

Ghebreyesus pointed out that this situation is caused by the restrictive measures introduced in many countries, and the absence of interaction among people.

He noted that about a billion people suffer from mental disorders, yet good medical care is available to a minority of the population.