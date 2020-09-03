New US sanctions on Iran

Iraq News

Date: 2020-09-03T17:27:53+0000
Shafaq News / The US Treasury said, in a statement, that the United States imposed, today, Thursday, new sanctions on several companies, accusing them of enabling the shipping and sale of Iranian petrochemicals.

Treasury said it had imposed sanctions on six companies based in Iran, the UAE and China; Because it supported Trilliance Petrochemical Company Ltd., which was blacklisted by Washington.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said, in a statement, that it has also imposed sanctions on five entities; For their participation in transactions related to the oil and petrochemical industry in Iran.

the sanctions also included three individuals.

