NATO: Turkey and Greece will start negotiating

Shafaq News / NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday evening that Greece and Turkey have agreed to start talks to avoid accidents in the eastern Mediterranean.

"After my discussions with the Greek and Turkish leaders, the two allies agreed to enter into technical talks with NATO to establish mechanisms to prevent a clash," Stoltenberg said.

The two countries in the NATO differ over the sovereignty rights over hydrocarbon resources in the eastern Mediterranean, based on two differing opinions about the extent of their continental shelf.

Each side says it is ready to resolve the dispute through talks, but insists on sticking to what it considers their rights. T

he two countries are conducting military exercises in the eastern Mediterranean, which portends the possibility of an escalation of the conflict.