Macron: France sets red lines policy.. Ankara respects actions not words

Date: 2020-08-28T18:50:53+0000
Macron: France sets red lines policy.. Ankara respects actions not words

Shafaq News/ French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he had taken a tough stance over the summer with regard to Turkey’s actions in the eastern Mediterranean, setting red lines because Ankara respects actions, not words.

"When it comes to Mediterranean sovereignty, I have to be consistent in deeds and words", Macron told reporters at a news conference, "I can tell you that the Turks only consider and respect that. If you say words that are not followed by acts...What France did this summer was important: it’s a red line policy. I did it in Syria", he said referring to French airstrikes against suspected chemical weapons sites in Syria.

Tensions have escalated between Turkey and France in the past few months with Paris' support for Greece in its confrontation with Turkey over the right to exploit potential oil and gas fields in the region.

