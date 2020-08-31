Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Jordanian Amman isolates buildings and a hotel due to covid-19

Category: World

Date: 2020-08-31T19:18:49+0000
Jordanian Amman isolates buildings and a hotel due to covid-19

Shafaq News / The governor of the Jordanian capital, Amman, Saad Al-Shehab, announced that 10 residential buildings and a hotel were isolated in Amman, after discovering cases of Corona virus.

 Al-Shehab said that two buildings are located in the Nazzal neighborhood, which have been isolated, in addition to buildings located in the areas of Wadi Al-Seer, Jabal Al-Nazif, Marka Al-Janoubia, Al-Amir Hassan suburb, Iskan Abu Naseer, Al-Jubaiha, Umm Nawara and Al-Bunayyat.

 Al-Shehab emphasized that the buildings were sterilized to prevent the spread of infection in accordance with the approved health protocol.

 He explained that the necessary precautionary measures have been taken and a police patrol has been secured to ensure that no person enters or leaves the residential buildings so that epidemiological investigation teams can take samples.

 The Epidemiology Committee in Jordan said yesterday evening, Sunday, that the infection epicenters  in the capital, Amman, is large, but the country has not yet reached the stage of a pandemic; where there is an social outbreak.

related

Covid-19: China records the highest number of cases in months

Date: 2020-07-29 07:51:42
Covid-19: China records the highest number of cases in months

Iraq out counts COVID-19 cases and fatalities of four countries collectively

Date: 2020-08-21 14:18:44
Iraq out counts COVID-19 cases and fatalities of four countries collectively

China: Frozen Chicken Wings from Brazil Test Positive for Coronavirus

Date: 2020-08-13 09:33:12
China: Frozen Chicken Wings from Brazil Test Positive for Coronavirus

Amid feverish competition, List of the most prominent Covid-19 vaccines

Date: 2020-08-03 05:38:58
Amid feverish competition, List of the most prominent Covid-19 vaccines

Iran records more than 2500 new Covid-19 infections in 24 hours

Date: 2020-06-16 15:51:20
Iran records more than 2500 new Covid-19 infections in 24 hours

Foreign Policy: Why COVID-19 Is Ravaging Iran Again

Date: 2020-08-29 15:19:06
Foreign Policy: Why COVID-19 Is Ravaging Iran Again

Covid-19: About 20 thousand deaths in Iran

Date: 2020-08-17 12:01:47
Covid-19: About 20 thousand deaths in Iran

University of Washington: 300,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths by December 2020

Date: 2020-08-07 09:58:11
University of Washington: 300,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths by December 2020