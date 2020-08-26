Israel strikes Hezbollah posts in Lebanon

Shafaq News / The Israeli army spokesman said, on Wednesday, that helicopters and a plane bombed targets belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah.

Avichay Adraee the head of the Arab media division tweeted, "Military helicopters and another aircraft attacked targets belonging to Hezbollah."

He held the Lebanese government responsible for what was happening "from its territory," as he put it.

Adraee had stated in a previous tweet that the Israeli army had issued instructions to residents of several border towns, in which any activity in the open area, including agricultural work, is prohibited, and he said, "The residents must stay in their homes."

Earlier, the Israeli army said that a "security incident" occurred on the border with Lebanon and ordered residents of the area to stay at their homes.

There were no reports of injuries or clashes, and the army did not provide further details, according to Reuters.

Tensions increased along the border between the two countries. Last month, Israel said Hezbollah carried out an infiltration attempt across the border, but Hezbollah denied this.