Iraq out counts COVID-19 cases and fatalities of four countries collectively

Shafaq News / Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait collectively registered 3085 new cases and 35 fatalities of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which are lower than Iraq's case and death counts of 4288 and 75 respectively.

The Saudi Ministry of Health announced the registration of 1213 new cases, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 305,186. Also, 1591 recoveries were registered, bringing the total number of people recoveries to 277067. The death toll is 3580.

In Bahrain, the Ministry of Health registered one fatality and 353 new cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases reached 48303, while the total number of fatalities amounted to 179 cases. The total number of recoveries is 44628.

The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar registered 257 new cases, no fatalities were registered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases rose to 116481, while the death toll reached 193. Since the beginning of the outbreak, 113216 patients achieved full recovery.

Kuwait recorded two fatalities and 262 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 78767, while the death toll amounted to 509. The ministry of health said in a statement that it had registered 871 recoveries during the past 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries 70,642.