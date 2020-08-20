Iraq News

Iran unveils new surface-to-surface locally made ballistic missile

Date: 2020-08-20T09:56:36+0000
Shafaq News/ Iran inaugurated a new surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 1,400 km and a new cruise missile, Iranian Defense Minister, Amir Hatami, announced in a televised speech on Thursday.

"The surface-to-surface missile, called martyr Qassem Soleimani, has a range of 1,400 km and the cruise missile, called martyr Abu Mahdi, has a range of over 1000 kilometers," Hatami said.

On January 3, the United States carried out an air strike near Baghdad airport, that killed both Soleimani and the deputy commander of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.


