Gulf countries: 2000+ new cases and 32 fatalities in 24 hours

Shafaq News/ Gulf countries released today, Friday, their daily COVID-19 epidemiological report.

In Riyadh, the Saudi Ministry of Health announced 1069 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 312924. The total number of recovering cases rose to 287403 as 1148 recovery was registered today, while the death toll amounted to 3813, after 28 patient passed away today.

UAE Ministry of Health announced the registration of 390 new cases, 389 cases of recovery, and one fatality. This brings the total number of cases to 68,901 cases, while the number of recovery cases and fatalities rose to 59,861 and 379 respectively.

Kuwaiti Ministry of Health recorded 798 recovery cases (75320 cases in total).

Qatari Ministry of Health registered 208 new cases during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 118196.

The Bahraini Ministry of Health announced registering 363 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 50757. The fatalities count in Bahrain rose to 189 cases, while the number of recovery cases rose to 47370, after registering 321 cases.







