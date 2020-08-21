Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Erdogan converts another former church into a mosque

Category: World

Date: 2020-08-21T15:34:37+0000
Erdogan converts another former church into a mosque

Shafaq News/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered, on Friday, another ancient Orthodox church that became a mosque and then a popular Istanbul museum to be turned back into a place of Muslim worship, France24 reported. 

The decision to transform the Kariye Museum into a mosque came just a month after a similarly controversial conversion for the UNESCO World Heritage-recognised Hagia Sophia.

Both changes reflect Erdogan's efforts to galvanize his more conservative and nationalist supporters at a time when Turkey is suffering a new spell of inflation and economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus.

But they have added to Turkey's tensions with Greece and its Orthodox Church.

The Greek Ministry of foreign affairs called the decision, "yet another provocation against religious persons everywhere" by the Turkish government, as by France24.

The Holy Saviour in Chora was a medieval Byzantine church decorated with 14th-century frescoes of the Last Judgement that remain treasured in the Christian world.

It was originally converted into the Kariye Mosque half a century after the 1453 conquest of Constantinople by the Ottoman Turks.


related

America studies options to help Turkey in Idlib

Date: 2020-02-29 08:21:14
America studies options to help Turkey in Idlib

Turkey arrests four Iraqis suspected of being from ISIS affiliation

Date: 2019-10-15 12:30:51
Turkey arrests four Iraqis suspected of being from ISIS affiliation

Hagia Sophia holds Muslim Friday prayers for the 1st time in 86 years

Date: 2020-07-24 10:33:59
Hagia Sophia holds Muslim Friday prayers for the 1st time in 86 years

Trump: Combat mission is over; Kurds are safe and have worked very nicely with us

Date: 2019-10-23 15:57:33
Trump: Combat mission is over; Kurds are safe and have worked very nicely with us

Iran officially confirms its forces in northern Syria exposed to strikes by Turkey

Date: 2020-03-01 08:49:57
Iran officially confirms its forces in northern Syria exposed to strikes by Turkey

3 Syrian soldiers killed in clashes with pro-Turkish units

Date: 2019-10-16 12:50:13
3 Syrian soldiers killed in clashes with pro-Turkish units

Turkey to vote on a controversial law on social media

Date: 2020-07-29 06:10:45
Turkey to vote on a controversial law on social media

Pentagon: ISIS benefited from Turkey's move and prepares for a surprise

Date: 2019-11-20 08:16:37
Pentagon: ISIS benefited from Turkey's move and prepares for a surprise