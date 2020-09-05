Contradictory opinions about the killing of the Russian critic

Shafaq News / The Russian Foreign Ministry said, on Saturday, that it noticed multiple hostile statements directed at Russia regarding on the topic the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s health, after Germany said that he had been poisoned with Novichok nerve gas.

According to Reuters, The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, "With regard to these statements that Novichok gas was developed here, it’s imperative for us to say that for several years, specialists in many Western countries and the specialized structure of NATO resorted have worked with the wide-ranging group of chemical components.

The statement added, “in the USA, over 150 patents were officially issued to developers of technologies for their combat use.”

The Secretary-General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, said Friday that the NATO countries urged Russia to cooperate fully with an investigation led by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons into poisoning the opposition, Alexei Navalny.

He described the Navalny case as an "attack on fundamental democratic rights," and said that NATO members would continue to consult on the incident and "consider its implications."

On the other hand, a Russian toxicologist who analyzed the medical file of Navalny said, Friday, that the opponent may be a victim of a problem with digestion, alcohol abuse or stress, rejecting the result of poisoning that was diagnosed in Germany.

"His body did not react with poison, and this means that there was no poison. This is clear," said the region's chief toxicologist Alexander Sabaev, where the most prominent opponent of the Kremlin was treated at the end of August before being transferred to Germany.

Navalny, 44, a lawyer who is among Russian President Vladimir Putin's strongest critic, fell ill while he was on a flight last month and was treated in a hospital in Siberia before being evacuated to Berlin.

On Wednesday, Berlin announced that there was "conclusive evidence" that he was poisoned by the nerve gas "Novichok" that was developed during the Cold War.