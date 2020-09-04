Cheap treatments of Covid-19

Shafaq news/ The World Health Organization recommended doctors to give severe cases of Covid-19 two types of steroid anti-inflammatory treatments, because they can contribute to saving their lives, based on an analysis of seven trials.

The recommended treatments are with dexamethasone and hydrocortisone, in severe cases.

According to the Guardian newspaper, in June, the infection recovery trials conducted in most hospitals under the British National Health Authority, led by the University of Oxford, found that 1 of 8 people seriously infected with Covid-19 needs a ventilator and can be saved by Dexamethasone or hydrocortisone.

These results are according to an analysis of the results of the seven trials, which included a total of 1703 patients.

Another study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association revealed that these drugs reduce the risk of death in these seriously ill patients by 20 percent.

Jonathan Stern, professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of Bristol, said, "The results were consistent across trials and show benefit regardless of age or gender."

Martin Landray, professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of Oxford, said that the right time to use steroid treatments is the moment the patient needs breathing help.

He pointed out that they are cheap treatments and work to reduce the hospitalization for few days. The price of "Dexamethasone" is not more than £ 60.

The experiments of "hydrocortisone" in Britain were led by professor at Imperial College London and specialist in intensive care, Anthony Gordon.

"In intensive care, we often use steroids to treat inflammatory diseases and severe infections," said Gordon.

According to the Guardian, the British National Health Service and other healthcare providers around the world will likely adopt the use of either dexamethasone or hydrocortisone for worsening cases of Covid-19 patients, depending on the available and most commonly used drug for doctors.