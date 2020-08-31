An explosion targets a restaurant in Abu Dhabi

Shafaq News / An explosion targeted a restaurant in the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi, and affected nearby stores and neighboring buildings in the area.

Abu Dhabi Police said that the Rapid Intervention Teams of the Emergency and Public Safety Directorate dealt with an explosion expected to be caused by gas installations, on Monday, in Rashid bin Saeed Street in Abu Dhabi.

Injured citizens were transferred to the hospital to receive the necessary treatment.





