Amnesty International: Iran practiced horrible violations after November 2019

Shafaq News / In a report, Amnesty International accused the Iranian security forces of using torture to extract confessions from hundreds of people who were arrested in a crackdown on protests last year.

The organization stated that the security forces carried out mass arrests across Iran in November 2019 after a significant rise in gasoline prices.

It indicated that it had collected dozens of testimonies from 7,000 people who were arrested, including children as young as 10 years old.

The international organization revealed human rights violations, including arbitrary detention, enforced disappearance and torture, and that detainee were subjected to torture to extract confessions of their involvement in protests, their affiliation with opposition groups, or contact with foreign governments and media.

The human rights organization said that hundreds were flogged in prison, while others were sentenced to death.