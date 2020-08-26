American official: Gulf countries look positively to the Emirati-Israeli agreement

Shafaq News / An American official accompanying the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said on his Arab tour, on Wednesday, that the region looks positively to the Emirati-Israeli agreement especially the Gulf countries.

Being asked about the relation between Arab countries and Israel, the official pointed out that "each country has its own timetable and its own process.” According to Al-Hurra channel.

The US official indicated that Bahrain will take any decision regarding its bilateral relations with other countries in a way that is in the interest of its people, and "we respect that."

He also emphasized that the Emirati-Israeli agreement is seen very successful regionally.

On Wednesday, Pompeo visited Bahrain and the UAE, where the Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa confirmed to Pompeo that Manama adheres to the Arab Peace Initiative to solve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Pompeo's tour to a number of countries in the Middle East falls within the framework of encouraging Arab countries to normalize their relations with Israel, similar to the agreement with the United Arab Emirates.