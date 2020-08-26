American Airlines to suspend 19 thousand employees

Shafaq News / American Airlines intends to end the services of 19 thousand of its employees in early October.

The company said that "due to the impact of the Corona pandemic on the aviation sector, and the end of the assistance provided under the terms of a federal aid package worth 25 billion dollars allocated to airlines in the United States, it intends to end the services of 19 thousand of its workers early next October.

"Its capacity in the fourth quarter will be half the level of last year, and international long-haul flights will be only 25 percent of its 2019 schedule," it added.

Airlines in the world have been affected greatly since the emergence of the virus, as a result of the suspension of air traffic, which led to large losses for airlines.

American Airlines, is the American national airline, and takes Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as a center for its operations in addition to its other centers at Chicago O'Hare International Airport and Miami International Airport.

The company's headquarters is located in Fort Worth, the fifth largest city in Texas