Al-Fatah Alliance: the primary tasks of the government is security and early elections

Shafaq News / The head of the Al-Fatah Alliance, Hadi Al-Amiri, commented on Monday, on Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's recent statement, stressing that the primary mission of this government is to establish security and hold elections.

Al-Amiri said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "The statement of the Prime Minister on the occasion of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, peace be upon him, takes into account all the points that the national forces emphasized in their last meeting with him last Wednesday, and we declare our full support for the progress in achieving them."

He added, "We believe that the first primary task of this government is to extend security and create the appropriate atmosphere for free, fair and just early elections."

Al-Amiri called for "supporting the security services in order to enforce the law and justice, otherwise we are going towards chaos," stressing "the need to impose strict penalties on anyone who offends or assaults the security services, as well as on the employees of these agencies to work according to the laws."

He continued, "Peaceful protest is a right guaranteed by the constitution, but it must be in accordance with legal procedures, and reflects a sense of responsibility towards the country and its future, by preserving peace and distinguishing between peaceful demonstrators who have legitimate demands and those with who want to tamper with security and attack public and private properties. And pressure on state employees to prevent them from carrying out their duties ,” asking the government to deal with them according to the law and protect peaceful demonstrators from them.

"The government should not tolerate all calls for the new formation of armed groups, and deal with them firmly because they are very dangerous and an explicit call for violence and fighting. “He said.

He pointed out that "the security and judicial services must end the kidnappings and assassinations, and pursue the perpetrators."

Al-Amiri stressed, "The necessity for a serious follow-up to pursue corruption in the state."

He explained, "We appreciate the economic problem and the financial situation of the government, but there is a need to achieve social solidarity and relieve the burdens of the poor people, and we have a serious initiative that will be launched in the House of Representatives."

He also stressed "the necessity to set a timetable for the withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraq at the earliest as possible, and to achieve full national sovereignty."

On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi decided to form an investigative committee to deal with major corruption cases and exceptional crimes.

He explained, "The security forces have conducted investigations about the illegal weapons, crime gangs, assassinations and kidnappings."

Al-Kadhimi declared, "Ending the first phase of fact-finding that accompanied the violations against the October demonstrators," adding, "We started counting the wounded and victims of the demonstrations to obtain their dues."