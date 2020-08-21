Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

After covid-19 pandemic: British Escape to the villages

Category: World

Date: 2020-08-21T12:08:33+0000
After covid-19 pandemic: British Escape to the villages

Shafaq news/In Britain, buying a home in a village increased by 126% in June and July compared with a year earlier.

Home buyers currently living in major cities are planning their escape to the country, according to a property website.

Across June and July, the number of buyer inquiries from people living in 10 major cities increased by 78% overall compared with the same period last year as the market picked up.

For example, the number of inquiries from Liverpool residents looking for a village lifestyle has almost tripled (275%) compared with a year earlier.

In Edinburgh, village inquiries are up 205% and in Birmingham they have increased by 186%.

Money does not appear to be the main motive for moving, as average asking prices in villages are often more expensive than in cities.

Mark Rimell, director in Strutt & Parker’s country house department, said: “A slower pace of life, outdoor space and tight knit communities come hand in hand with village living – something many have come to appreciate in recent months and have enduring appeal.”

Freddie Wright, partner, Knight Frank Bristol, said: “The city property market in Bristol is extremely busy at the moment – many of those selling are looking to move out into villages such as Banwell because people are looking for a slower pace of life post-lockdown, and these villages offer the best of both worlds.”

 

related

WHO: we hope COVID-19 will end in two years

Date: 2020-08-21 17:57:49
WHO: we hope COVID-19 will end in two years

Covid-19: About 20 thousand deaths in Iran

Date: 2020-08-17 12:01:47
Covid-19: About 20 thousand deaths in Iran

University of Washington: 300,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths by December 2020

Date: 2020-08-07 09:58:11
University of Washington: 300,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths by December 2020

Covid-19: China records the highest number of cases in months

Date: 2020-07-29 07:51:42
Covid-19: China records the highest number of cases in months

China: Frozen Chicken Wings from Brazil Test Positive for Coronavirus

Date: 2020-08-13 09:33:12
China: Frozen Chicken Wings from Brazil Test Positive for Coronavirus

Amid feverish competition, List of the most prominent Covid-19 vaccines

Date: 2020-08-03 05:38:58
Amid feverish competition, List of the most prominent Covid-19 vaccines

Iran records more than 2500 new Covid-19 infections in 24 hours

Date: 2020-06-16 15:51:20
Iran records more than 2500 new Covid-19 infections in 24 hours

Covid-19: more than 800 thousand fatalities worldwide

Date: 2020-08-22 16:12:36
Covid-19: more than 800 thousand fatalities worldwide