After covid-19 pandemic: British Escape to the villages

Shafaq news/In Britain, buying a home in a village increased by 126% in June and July compared with a year earlier.

Home buyers currently living in major cities are planning their escape to the country, according to a property website.

Across June and July, the number of buyer inquiries from people living in 10 major cities increased by 78% overall compared with the same period last year as the market picked up.

For example, the number of inquiries from Liverpool residents looking for a village lifestyle has almost tripled (275%) compared with a year earlier.

In Edinburgh, village inquiries are up 205% and in Birmingham they have increased by 186%.

Money does not appear to be the main motive for moving, as average asking prices in villages are often more expensive than in cities.

Mark Rimell, director in Strutt & Parker’s country house department, said: “A slower pace of life, outdoor space and tight knit communities come hand in hand with village living – something many have come to appreciate in recent months and have enduring appeal.”

Freddie Wright, partner, Knight Frank Bristol, said: “The city property market in Bristol is extremely busy at the moment – many of those selling are looking to move out into villages such as Banwell because people are looking for a slower pace of life post-lockdown, and these villages offer the best of both worlds.”