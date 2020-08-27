A new study: obesity reduces the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccine

Shafaq News / American scientists discovered that obesity increases the risk of death from "Covid-19" by 1.5 times, and reduces the effectiveness of its vaccine.

The scientists said that people with a BMI of more than 30 are 113% more likely to have "Covid-19" and 74% more likely to be in intensive care.

It is noteworthy that the study conducted by scientists at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and its results were published in the scientific journal Obesity Reviews, was commissioned by the World Bank.

This study was in the form of a meta-analysis, which collects the results of numerous studies and research conducted in various countries of the world, including Italy, France, Britain, the United States and China.

The Guardian notes that this study showed that the highest BMI in the world is in the United States (40%) and Britain (27%).