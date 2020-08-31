A Snake crawled into a Russian woman’s mouth while she slept

Shafaq news/ the Daily mail published a Horrifying footage shows the moment a 4ft snake was removed from a Russian woman's mouth after it slithered inside her while she slept.

The reptile crawled inside her as she slept in the yard of her home in Levashi village in Dagestan, reports say.

Feeling unwell, the young woman was rushed to hospital where she was put under general anesthetic.

As the unusual operation is performed, A female medic grabs the snake with a horrified expression on her face as it is pulled from the woman's mouth.

The Dagestan Ministry of Health did not comment on the incident, but reports indicated the spread of the phenomenon of snakes entering the mouths of local residents while they were sleeping outside their homes in this Russian republic during the hot summer.

A number of those who watched the video questioned its health, as some said that the snake was nothing but a long worm, while others denied the possibility of such an animal entering the mouth without the person realizing it.