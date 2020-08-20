The Global Coalition puts the record straight regarding the conflicted files in Iraq

Shafaq News / Myles B. Caggins, spokesman for the Global Coalition Forces Command in Iraq, emphasized that the coalition believes in the continuing full communication and cooperation between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi security forces leads to the permanent elimination of ISIS.





In an exclusive interview with Shafaq News agency, Kaggins answered on a wide range of questions regarding the security situation in the face of ISIS, news of the withdrawal of coalition forces from Iraq, the position on Turkish shelling of Kurdistan, and other files.

- Shafaq News: At the first beginning, we would like you to put us in the picture about the Global Coalition’s plans to withdraw from Iraq, as some parties believe that there is a necessary need for those forces, on the other hand, other parties believe that the Iraqi forces are enough to maintain security. What is your assessment of the situation in this regard?

- Myles B. Caggins: "In 2014, the Global Coalition was called in to eliminate ISIS, which had controlled large cities in Iraq such as Mosul, Tikrit, and Al-Anbar..Since then, the Global Coalition -in cooperation with Iraqi forces, liberated eight million Iraqi citizens and nearly 110,000 square kilometers of Iraqi territory from the threat of ISIS.

At the beginning of 2020, the Global Coalition forces handed over seven military bases to the possession of the Iraqi security forces -which are located in Al-Qaim, Kirkuk, and Qayyara; the bases contain a modern residence for soldiers, as well as developed firing fields.

We also trained the so-called (Iraqi trainers) to train, in turn, the enrolled Iraqi elements.

On August 16th, the Global Coalition forces handed over equipment and a security warehouse to the Iraqi forces, which was used to store missiles. Due to the successes of the Iraqi security forces, the Global Coalition forces began to shrink, for example in Mosul, the coalition forces were present at the Qayyara base to fight ISIS in coordination with the Iraqi forces; and after the city was liberated three years ago, there is no reason to continue our presence in Mosul.

When I was in Iraq (2003-2009), there were 120,000 coalition forces’ elements in the country, today there are less than 10,000.

Now the coalition forces have supervisors to help the Iraqi forces, and they have some elements to provide support and security; those who defend Iraq against ISIS are the Iraqi security forces and the Peshmerga, as well as some of the popular mobilization forces (PMF) that have fought against ISIS.

The Global Coalition forces are gradually contracting, especially in 2020, and I am currently staying in an Iraqi base run by Iraqi security –whom we have a strong relationship with- and our Iraqi colleagues talked about the importance of the presence of Global Coalition forces in Iraq.

-Shafaq News: As noted recently, targeting and bombing the Global Coalition’s logistics has increased in southern Iraq. What do you comment regarding that and who do you think is behind it?

- Myles B. Caggins: The convoys are made up of Iraqi wheels and Iraqi drivers and are marching on Iraqi streets, but those who carry out attacks are outlaw groups to target convoys. Most of the time, these convoys carry military logistics to support Iraqi security forces on the front lines to eliminate ISIS, and sometimes these convoys carry logistic materials belonging to the Global Coalition to get them out of Iraq, but I don't know what the intentions of these outlaw groups are, and why are these convoys targeted; if I was Iraqi, I would be asking: Why are these groups targeting convoys?

-Shafaq News: After the assassination of Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, shelling the Green Zone increased, have you offered the Iraqi government special defensive methods?

- Myles B. Caggins: During our stay here, the attacks on the Green Zone were many; we do not attack or enter into conflict with any neighboring countries in Iraq, for the Coalition has been called upon to eliminate ISIS specifically..we as military personnel have the right to defend ourselves, and our main focus is to eliminate ISIS, knowing that the Iraqi government has said that it will defend diplomatic missions.

-Shafaq News: How do you see the training and efficiency of the Peshmerga forces?

- Myles B. Caggins: The Global Coalition, in general, has an assessment of the entire Iraqi security forces -which are stronger than ISIS- and in Kurdistan, we have trained about 5,500 Peshmerga elements, we have also trained trainers who in the future will train the elements enrolled in the Peshmerga forces.

In total, we trained nearly 240,000 members of the Iraqi security forces since 2014, the training of forces is conducted by several countries, the Peshmerga was trained by trainers from Hungary, Finland, Italy, and the United Kingdom. Germany has provided trainers to train the Peshmerga forces in the Atrush region and to train the Iraqi security forces at Ain al-Assad base. Spain is one of the most supportive countries with an active role in the Global Coalition forces and army and police security training at the Bassmayya base in Baghdad, and these forces have carried out heroic actions to liberate Al-Anbar from ISIS.

-Shafaq News: What is the role of the Global Coalition in the recent talks on the redeployment of the Peshmerga forces in the disputed areas?

- Myles B. Caggins: There are high-level meetings to eliminate ISIS in the conflicted areas, these meetings are at the level of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and Kurdistan’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, as well as officers of the Iraqi Ministry of Defence and officers of the Peshmerga forces.

There are operations conducted in joint coordination in the areas of Makhoul Mount., Hamrin Mount., and Tuz Khurmatu alongside a high level of coordination between the Peshmerga and the rest of the Iraqi forces to eliminate the threat of ISIS in the disputed areas.

Last month, during the “Hero’s of Iraq” operation, the Iraqi army, police, Peshmerga forces, and PMF.. Witha coordination between all forces, about 4,000 kilometers in Diyala were liberated from ISIS.

Over the weekend, the Iraqi security forces - represented by the Iraqi counter-terrorism services (ICTS) - arrested highly wanted five ISIS members, some of which were responsible for the Camp Speicher massacre that took place five years ago; this reflects the ability, strength, and commitment of the Iraqi security forces in all its forms to eliminate ISIS.

The Coalition has supported these operations to eliminate ISIS with drones, all of which came through the request of the Iraqi government..The Coalition believes that the continued full communication between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi security forces will lead to the total elimination of ISIS.

When asked about the Coalition forces' assessment of the current influence of ISIS, where lays the threat?

Myles B. Caggins : At the moment ISIS does not have a very clear effect, and has no ability and control over citizens or land; the Iraqi security forces have the strength and ability to eliminate ISIS.. The Global Coalition is committed to the Iraqi people and the Syrian people in northern Syria.

In his response to the incident of the fire exchange between the Global Coalition forces and the Syrian regime forces, how did it happen, and what is your comment on that?

Myles B. Caggins

: The Global Coalition forces are in contact with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to eliminate the remnants of ISIS in northern Syria, and today, on a 15-kilometer stretch in the Qamishli area, there was a patrol of the Global Coalition forces, but they came close to the control of the Syrian regime forces, this patrol was with the SDF, they were looking for ISIS elements in the area, and because the Syrian regime forces fired light weapons at the Coalition and Syrian forces, the Coalition forces have the right to defend themselves and responded to the launched offensive, after which the control point was destroyed.

There are coordination between the Coalition forces, the SDF, and Iraqi security to preserve the Iraqi-Syrian border from any ISIS infiltration, and the Global Coalition forces are committed to maintaining security and supporting the forces in this area.

As for the Global Coalition forces, they are talking to the Russian forces, who are also in Syria and coordinating if there are any patrols on the ground represented by wheels or in the sky by aircraft; this coordination prevents any clash that may occur in the future. In previous years there have been several patrols but there was no incident, for what happened on Monday was unprecedented and the incident is still under investigation.





Miles Kaggins, the spokesman for the Global Coalition Forces Command in Iraq, concludes this interview when asked regarding the Turkish bombarding of Iraqi territory, particularly Kurdistan, by saying: the Coalition’s primary duty and sole focus is to eliminate ISIS, and concerning the military activities taking place in Kurdistan, it is not the prerogative of the Coalition -that was established to eliminate ISIS, the coalition is monitoring the situation in Kurdistan, and at the same time we mourn the families of the martyrs, officers of the Iraqi border forces, and those with them. The Coalition aims to try to avoid civilian casualties; this principle is believed by the Global Coalition.



