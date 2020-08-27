Mehran border crossing to open four days a week

Shafaq News / Iranian customs department spokesman Rouh Allah Latifi announced, on Thursday, that Mehran border crossing with Iraq will open 4 days a week.

The Iranian Customs Public Relations Office quoted Latifi saying that Mehran border crossing, which used to be open on Sunday and Wednesday only, will also open on Monday and Tuesday to receive 250 Iraqi trucks per day to transport export goods.

Latifi added that this decision will increase the volume of exports through these borders from 500 to 1000 trucks, noting that Shalmajah border crossing in Khuzestan province, south of the country, will be open two days a week, while the Khosravi border crossing in the western province of Kermanshah has been active all week since the past two weeks.



