“the mother of the martyrs” is present in the Kurdish parliement

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, the Presidency of Kurdistan Parliament placed a statue in its building for a woman who had turned into an icon of sacrifice during the war against ISIS, which the Kurdish leader, President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, called her "the mother of the martyrs."

Her son, who attended the ceremony, told Shafaq News agency "We, like the family of Mother Aisha, are ready to sacrifice our blood for the sake of Kurdistan," adding that "Mother Aisha was like the mother of all the martyrs of Kurdistan."

In turn, a member of the Kurdistan Regional Presidency, Hayman Hawrami, said, "We were in a session when they told us a while ago of the death of Mother Aisha; We sent to her family the Parliament's condolences to her and we thought that Mother Aisha, who three of her sons gave their souls for Kurdistan, would have a picture of her or a statue of her." In Parliament. "

Hawrami added, "The sacrifices of Mother Aisha require us to preserve the unity of the Kurdish and to put ideological differences aside."

Aisha Taha, known as "the mother of the martyrs", died in Al-Sulaymaniyah, on Monday (7-27-2020) at the age of 94.

Aisha Taha is a Kurdish woman who three of her Peshmerga sons died in one day in October 2014, during the battles against ISIS.

On December 23, 2014, the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, who was president of the region at the time, called her "the mother of the martyrs."