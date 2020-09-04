Iraq News

Çavuşoğlu: Ankara to help Erbil combating Covid-19

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-09-04T10:11:20+0000
Shafaq News / The Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani discussed today, Friday, several files with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Ankara.

Barzani arrived this morning in Turkey to hold talks with officials and the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A statement of the presidency of the region received by Shafaq News agency stated that the meeting discussed the Kurdistan Region’s relation with Turkey and ways to develop it in various fields, especially economic.

The two sides also discussed Covid-19 pandemic and its effects especially on the economic.

In this regard, the Turkish Foreign Minister expressed his country's readiness to assist Kurdistan by providing and sending medical aid and supplies to confront this epidemic.

The meeting also discussed relation between Baghdad and Erbil, confrontation of terrorism and the latest developments in the region in general.


