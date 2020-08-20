Yazidis refuse to exchange a woman for a policeman

Shafaq News / On Thursday, a representative of the Emir of the Yazidis, Jahour Ali, rejected the demands to hand over a Yazidi woman to ISIS in exchange for a Kurdish policeman named Jalal Baban who was held hostage by the organization.

Ali told Shafaq News agency, “We received information that a Yazidi woman named Hala Mahnu has been detained for six months by the security authorities in Erbil,” adding that “contacts were on this issue, as the competent authorities promised to release her after Completion of the investigation with her. "

he added, "They saw through the media that the family of the policeman kidnapped by ISIS 10 months ago broadcast a video of their son demanding the release of the wife of an ISIS leader in exchange.”

The representative prince of the Yazidis denied that "the woman was the wife of an ISIS’s man, because the Yazidi women were kidnapped without their will," calling on the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Iraqi government to "release the Yazidi woman and follow the file of the other kidnapped women."

The family of a Kurdish policeman published an audio message to her son demanding to persuade the region's authorities to release the wife of an ISIS leader in order to released him.

ISIS had kidnapped about six thousand children, women and girls when it invaded the district of Sinjar in 2014.

Since that time, about half of the kidnapped have been freed, but the fate of the rest remains unknown.