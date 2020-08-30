Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

WHO: Duhok registers the lowest death rate of COVID-19 in Kurdistan and Iraq

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-08-30T09:37:22+0000
WHO: Duhok registers the lowest death rate of COVID-19 in Kurdistan and Iraq

Shafaq News / The World Health Organization in Iraq announced on Sunday that Duhok Governorate registered the lowest death rate among the governorates of Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

The representative of the organization in Iraq, Adham Ismail, said in a joint press conference held today with the Director of Duhok's health directorate, "the organization has sent medical equipment to the governorate, and they will be handed over to the directorate today".

He added, "the governorate recorded the lowest caseload in the region and Iraq".

Ismail noted, "the death rate in Duhok is very low, and represents 1% of the total number of cases, while the death rate in Iraqi governorates reached 3%".


related

Two villages under quarantine in Duhok

Date: 2020-08-05 17:31:54
Two villages under quarantine in Duhok

Turkish soldiers set fire to citizens' houses in Duhok

Date: 2020-08-21 17:37:08
Turkish soldiers set fire to citizens' houses in Duhok

Duhok: to travel to Turkey through the Ibrahim al-Khalil border crossing

Date: 2020-08-23 11:00:20
Duhok: to travel to Turkey through the Ibrahim al-Khalil border crossing

COVID-19: 30 recoveries in Duhok

Date: 2020-08-07 16:53:03
COVID-19: 30 recoveries in Duhok

Duhok to open tourist sites for Kurdistan region residents without requiring COVID-19 tests

Date: 2020-08-23 13:50:42
Duhok to open tourist sites for Kurdistan region residents without requiring COVID-19 tests

Clashes between Turkish forces and Peshmerga in Duhok

Date: 2020-08-08 15:21:03
Clashes between Turkish forces and Peshmerga in Duhok

Duhok: UNHCR visits the displaced camps

Date: 2020-08-24 14:34:27
Duhok: UNHCR visits the displaced camps

A fire broke out in a displaced persons camp in Duhok

Date: 2020-08-10 19:18:12
A fire broke out in a displaced persons camp in Duhok