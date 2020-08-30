WHO: Duhok registers the lowest death rate of COVID-19 in Kurdistan and Iraq

Shafaq News / The World Health Organization in Iraq announced on Sunday that Duhok Governorate registered the lowest death rate among the governorates of Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

The representative of the organization in Iraq, Adham Ismail, said in a joint press conference held today with the Director of Duhok's health directorate, "the organization has sent medical equipment to the governorate, and they will be handed over to the directorate today".

He added, "the governorate recorded the lowest caseload in the region and Iraq".

Ismail noted, "the death rate in Duhok is very low, and represents 1% of the total number of cases, while the death rate in Iraqi governorates reached 3%".



