Turkish bombing renews in Bradost region

Date: 2020-08-22T12:54:11+0000
Shafaq News / On Saturday, Turkish fighters launched an intense bombardment of villages in the northern of Erbil.

 

Eyewitnesses told the Shafaq News Agency, that "the Turkish bombardment launched on the mountain tops of the Bradost region, north of Erbil," noting that "the bombing targeted an area called Konr Goter in Mount Boli in Bradost."

"The bombing caused fire to the mountainous areas," they said.

 On Friday, the Turkish army also launched a shelling against a village in the northern governorate of Erbil,


