Shafaq News / Witnesses in the northern regions of Erbil reported, on Thursday, that Turkish aircrafts bombarded their areas, causing fires in farms.

Eyewitnesses said, to Shafaq News, that Turkish aircraft bombed, at dawn today, areas in Choman district, north of Erbil.

They explained that, "the bombing inaugurated massive fires in the natural farms".

A Kurdish citizen was killed yesterday, Wednesday, in a Turkish bombing on Kani Masi district, in the Duhok governorate.