Turkish artillery and air forces attack border areas in Kurdistan region

Shafaq News / Turkish forces launched on Thursday intense artillery and aerial shelling on Kurdistan Workers Party sites in border areas in Kurdistan Region.

The director of Bativa district in Duhok governorate, Delshir Abdelsattar, told Shafaq News agency that the Turkish artillery launched this evening the outskirts of the village of "Chidni" with five shells, without determining the size of the damage.

In the same context, Turkish artillery bombed a border strip in Sidekan sub-district of Erbil Governorate, local officials told Shafaq News agency. The Turkish air forces attacked Khwarkuk and Hallgord mountains in two separate incidents without disclosing more details.

