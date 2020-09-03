Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Turkish artillery and air forces attack border areas in Kurdistan region

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-09-03T19:02:11+0000
Turkish artillery and air forces attack border areas in Kurdistan region

Shafaq News / Turkish forces launched on Thursday intense artillery and aerial shelling on Kurdistan Workers Party sites in border areas in Kurdistan Region.

The director of Bativa district in Duhok governorate, Delshir Abdelsattar, told Shafaq News agency that the Turkish artillery launched this evening the outskirts of the village of "Chidni" with five shells, without determining the size of the damage.

In the same context, Turkish artillery bombed a border strip in Sidekan sub-district of Erbil Governorate, local officials told Shafaq News agency. The Turkish air forces attacked Khwarkuk and Hallgord mountains in two separate incidents without disclosing more details.

 

.


related

Turkey bombs mountain and a village in Kurdistan

Date: 2020-09-01 19:47:10
Turkey bombs mountain and a village in Kurdistan

COVID-19: 14 fatalities and 507 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-06 19:05:23
COVID-19: 14 fatalities and 507 new cases in Kurdistan today

Kurdistan region to prepare for the return of Yezidis and Christians

Date: 2020-07-26 12:13:16
Kurdistan region to prepare for the return of Yezidis and Christians

Covid-19: higher rates of infection in Duhok

Date: 2020-07-27 10:43:47
Covid-19: higher rates of infection in Duhok

Kurdistan MoH: Kurdistan registered 11 deaths of COVID-19 in a single day

Date: 2020-07-30 18:41:05
Kurdistan MoH: Kurdistan registered 11 deaths of COVID-19 in a single day

Kurdistan’s government to start paying the salaries tomorrow

Date: 2020-08-17 14:09:34
Kurdistan’s government to start paying the salaries tomorrow

Masoud Barzani: Baghdad did not abide by the agreement in Sinjar

Date: 2020-08-03 14:45:52
Masoud Barzani: Baghdad did not abide by the agreement in Sinjar

Covid-19: Kurdistan seeks assistance from the private sector and expects the "worst"

Date: 2020-08-11 20:06:33
Covid-19: Kurdistan seeks assistance from the private sector and expects the "worst"