Shafaq News / On Sunday, Turkish aircraft renewed the bombing of a top mountain in the northern of Irbil, where PKK sites are supposed to be.

Eyewitnesses told the Shafaq News Agency, that "the Turkish bombardment focused in the Konr Goter area at the top of the Boli Mountain in Bradost, which Turkey bombed yesterday, in two stages."

According to eyewitnesses, it appears that the PKK headquarters are in the area.