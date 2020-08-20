Iraq News

Turkey sends military reinforcements to Kurdistan

Date: 2020-08-20T17:28:44+0000
Shafaq News / Turkish military reinforcements arrived, on Thursday, to the Bradost region, north of Erbil, while the Turkey’s air strikes continued on PKK’S sites on the Iraqi territories.

According to Shafaq News Agency reporter, and witnesses, the reinforcements included heavy weapons, including cannons and mortars, along with Hummer vehicles, as they were stationed in the tops of the Zaran and Kurseo mountains, as well as Xowakurk and Aode.

Residents of Barmezeh village told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish forces, with their new reinforcements, penetrated Iraqi territory by about 30 km.

Despite the protests of the Iraqi authorities, Ankara continues to launch military operations against the PKK which Ankara, Washington and the European Union consider a "terrorist" organization.

A recent Turkish bombing caused the killing of officers from the Iraqi border guards, in an incident that almost set off the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

