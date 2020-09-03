Turkey’s forces pave road in Zakho

Shafaq News / Residents of villages north of Duhok, Kurdistan stated, on Thursday, that Turkish military vehicles began paving rough roads impeding the progress of its forces.

Eyewitnesses from villages in the north of Darkar district, Zakho told Shafaq News agency that the Turkish vehicles began to open rugged land roads between valleys and mountains on which Turkish ground forces were stationed after the recent Turkish military operation in Kurdistan.

They added, "The Turkish vehicles began paving a road between the Basaga valley and the strategic mountain Khametir overlooking Darkar district, northeast of Zakho district."

It’s noteworthy that, Turkish aircraft and artillery have been heavily bombing border areas in Kurdistan since June 21, saying that the bombardment targets PKK fighters.

The attacks resulted human and material losses in the border villages inside Kurdistan, in which Erbil and Baghdad summoned the Turkish ambassador more than once, but Ankara continued its military operations.