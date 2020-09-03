Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Turkey’s forces pave road in Zakho

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-09-03T10:25:02+0000
Turkey’s forces pave road in Zakho

Shafaq News / Residents of villages north of Duhok, Kurdistan stated, on Thursday, that Turkish military vehicles began paving rough roads impeding the progress of its forces.

Eyewitnesses from villages in the north of Darkar district, Zakho told Shafaq News agency that the Turkish vehicles began to open rugged land roads between valleys and mountains on which Turkish ground forces were stationed after the recent Turkish military operation in Kurdistan.

They added, "The Turkish vehicles began paving a road between the Basaga valley and the strategic mountain Khametir overlooking Darkar district, northeast of Zakho district."

It’s noteworthy that, Turkish aircraft and artillery have been heavily bombing border areas in Kurdistan since June 21, saying that the bombardment targets PKK fighters.

The attacks resulted human and material losses in the border villages inside Kurdistan, in which Erbil and Baghdad summoned the Turkish ambassador more than once, but Ankara continued its military operations.


related

Prime Minister of KRG to visit Turkey

Date: 2019-11-28 08:37:50
Prime Minister of KRG to visit Turkey

Turkey renews the attacks on Kurdistan region's border areas

Date: 2020-07-27 15:12:01
Turkey renews the attacks on Kurdistan region's border areas

Barzani leaves Kurdistan to Turkey in his first visit since taking office

Date: 2019-11-28 09:36:05
Barzani leaves Kurdistan to Turkey in his first visit since taking office

Kurdistan inaugurates a COVID-19 medical laboratory on a border crossing with Turkey

Date: 2020-08-18 09:39:04
Kurdistan inaugurates a COVID-19 medical laboratory on a border crossing with Turkey

Duhok: to travel to Turkey through the Ibrahim al-Khalil border crossing

Date: 2020-08-23 11:00:20
Duhok: to travel to Turkey through the Ibrahim al-Khalil border crossing

Masrour Barzani: Kurdistan is the Turkish trade gateway to Iraq .. Oglu: We have no problems with the Kurds

Date: 2019-11-28 13:35:18
Masrour Barzani: Kurdistan is the Turkish trade gateway to Iraq .. Oglu: We have no problems with the Kurds

Turkey to grant same-day visas for Kurdistan region's residents

Date: 2020-08-23 13:14:07
Turkey to grant same-day visas for Kurdistan region's residents

Barzani informs Turkey of Kurdistan’s rejection for PKK presence in Sinjar and the rest of the regions

Date: 2019-11-28 14:36:36
Barzani informs Turkey of Kurdistan’s rejection for PKK presence in Sinjar and the rest of the regions