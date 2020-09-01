Iraq News

Turkey bombs mountain and a village in Kurdistan

Date: 2020-09-01T19:47:10+0000
Shafaq News / On Tuesday, Turkish aircrafts launched intense shelling on the northern areas of Erbil in  Kurdistan .

Turkish aircrafts bombed houses in  Barbazin village, north of Erbil.

The village of Barbazin was abandoned by its residents earlier, fleeing the Turkish bombing and the ongoing battles between the Turkish forces and the PKK.

 Also; Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News agency, that "Turkish shelling targeted, this evening, the Sidekan summit in the Bradost, north of Erbil."

According to eyewitnesses, "the bombing caused fires in the mountainous areas," noting that "the drones are still roaming."

Turkish aircraft and artillery have been bombing border areas in the Kurdistan Region since June 21, 2020, in attacks they say are targeting the anti-Ankara PKK.

The attacks led to human and material losses in border villages within the Kurdistan Region, which prompted the regional government's condemnation and the Iraqi government's summoning of Turkey's ambassador to Baghdad more than once.

