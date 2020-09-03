Iraq News

Tourism in Kurdistan recovering after easing COVID-19 restrictions

Date: 2020-09-03T14:49:00+0000
Shafaq News / The Tourism Authority in Kurdistan Region revealed on Thursday that the tourism sector has recovered from the repercussions of COVID-19.

"The tourism movement in the region had stopped due to COVID-19. However, it recently has begun to recover and tourist trips started from southern and central Iraq to the governorates of the region", Authority spokesman, Nader Rousti told Shafaq News agency.

He explained, "This recovery came after the restrictions were eased and roads were opened between the provinces"."

The tourism movement has started to improve over the past weeks", Rousti added, "the market movement and its recovery in the region is related to the tourism and the increase in tourists leads to the revitalization of tourist locations".

Last August, the Ministry of Interior in Kurdistan Regional Government issued new decisions that relaxed the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

