The Kurdish interior Minister replaces officials with others “competent”

Shafaq News / The interior Minister of Kurdistan, Rebar Ahmed, announced on Thursday that the ministry intends to make "radical" changes to its senior officials and officers with others "competent".

The minister said in a speech today during a ceremony in which Major General Tariq Ahmed Ibrahim will start his duties as Director General of the Regional Police, that "Prime Minister Masrour Barzani announced the reform project, in which the reform in Interior ministry one of the indicators”

pointed out that "one of the most important government departments that are in direct contact with the daily life of citizens are the directorates of the Ministry of Interior, and fundamental reform and changes must be made to their officers, those who no longer have the ability to continue working so they are replaced by others more competent. "