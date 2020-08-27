The French Minister of Armies arrives in Erbil

Shafaq News / The French Minister of Armies, Florence Parly, arrived on Thursday in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, coming from Baghdad.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that Parly arrived at Erbil International Airport from Baghdad and was received by the Minister of Peshmerga, Shoresh Ismail, and the official of the Foreign Relations Department in the region.

The reporter added that the Minister of the French Armies will meet the President, Nechirvan Barzani, and the Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and they will discuss the bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and France.



